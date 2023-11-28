Disney and Bob Iger will begin reprioritizing 'quality over quantity' according to the CEO during the studio's recent town hall.

Amid some of Disney's films underperforming, CEO Bob Iger has made a crucial decision.

Shifting focus

During a town hall gathering (via Deadline), Iger spoke about Disney's recent slate. “I spent the year with the team fixing a lot of things,” he said. “But I feel that we've just emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again and I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing.

“In assessing some of our performance, recently, one of the reasons I believe it's fallen off a bit is that we were making too much,” Iger added. “I think when it comes to creativity, quality is critical, of course, and quantity in many ways can destroy quality. Storytelling, obviously, is the core of what we do as a company.”

Granted, Disney owns a lot of properties, so they naturally have a large slate. After all, they just released Wish, their tenth feature film of the year. Wish was intended to celebrate the studio's century anniversary.

But that doesn't include their other properties. They have released three MCU films — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels — in 2023. Additionally, they have released numerous Disney+ series as well that tie into the MCU.

It seems that Bob Iger and Disney have learned a valuable lesson over the past few years. Prioritizing quantity over quality can make a lot of money, but when quality is sacrificed, your product suffers greatly. It finally sounds like they will now begin focusing on their stories first, and money second.