The Marvels star Iman Vellani reacts to the underperforming box office numbers by saying 'That's for Bob Iger.'

Iman Vellani's thoughts on The Marvels box office numbers

Regarding the box office numbers, she doesn't feel like it's her responsibility to address them.

She said, “I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point? That's for Bob Iger.”

The statement was regarding the box office numbers, which have been below expectations. Bob Iger is the CEO of Disney.

“[The box office] has nothing to do with me,” the actress said. “I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films.”

She added, “It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep, and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people.”

Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. She started on the streaming service Disney+ in Ms. Marvel and then went on to the big screen in The Marvels.

As of now, The Marvels has grossed $46.1 million in the U.S. The Nia DaCosta film has just finished its 2nd week after being released.

What happens next for The Marvels and Iman Vellani appears to be a possible Ms. Marvel Season 2. Currently, there's no word on the production of it, but the actress really wants to see it come to life. “TV should be left for Ms. Marvel Season 2, where we can explore more of Kamala's community,” she noted.