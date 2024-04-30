After falling in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 7, the Boston Celtics' front office knew something had to change. Yet, few expected just how monumental Boston's roster shake-up would be at the hands of president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
In June, Stevens tried to deal 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in a three-team trade for 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis. This exchange fell apart due to Brogdon's injury history, leaving the Celtics with an unhappy player and a failed attempt at a third star.
Stevens didn't give up, though, as he had to pay the ultimate price to bring in Porzingis: parting ways with veteran guard Marcus Smart. The longest-tenured Celtic at the time was a key part of Boston's core for nearly a decade, but Stevens knew he had to do whatever it took to improve the roster.
This huge trade set the NBA world on fire, especially for die-hard Celtics fans who'd grown to love Smart and all the energy he brought to the team. Regardless of outside opinion, Stevens was determined to capture a championship at all costs. Massive moves like the Porzingis-Smart deal are a major reason why he became the 2024 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year.
Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has been named the 2023-24 NBA Basketball Executive of the Year. pic.twitter.com/A8RYCQLnvH
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 30, 2024
Why Brad Stevens was the correct choice for NBA Executive of the Year
Kristaps Porzingis was a crucial factor in Boston's overall success this regular season. He was the team's third-leading scorer and a lengthy rim protector who consistently gave opposing offenses trouble.
What's more, Brad Stevens acquired him without giving much up. Smart was certainly the highlight of the trade package, yet he played in just 20 games this season for the Memphis Grizzlies because of a multitude of injury issues.
Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari were also included in that swap, however, neither bench player has made much of an impact since their departures. Luckily for them, they both find themselves on playoff teams, as Muscala ended back with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Gallo is a part of the injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks.
Meanwhile, Porzingis was a big boost for the C's in their Game 1 and Game 3 wins over the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, he exited Game 4 early with calf issues and is awaiting imaging results to see whether or not he'll return to action anytime soon.
Kristaps Porzingis will undergo imaging tomorrow on his right calf, per @wojespn.
Early indications are that the Celtics big man hasn't sustained an Achilles injury. pic.twitter.com/87uCnQAQ1N
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 30, 2024
Bolstering Boston's starting lineup with a 7-foot-2 center wasn't the only work Brad Stevens put in this offseason. To fill the defensive hole left by Smart, the former head coach traded for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday just a few days before training camp. Holiday was available after the Milwaukee Bucks dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers in the Damian Lillard blockbuster.
The 33-year-old isn't in his prime anymore, but his on-ball defense is still as good as it gets in today's league. Holiday even shot a career-high 42.9% from beyond the arc in the regular season, which was a boon to the Celtics' three-centric offensive attack.
"We love the city, we love this organization, the players in it and what they stand for…get more banners, get more rings."
Jrue Holiday after signing his extension with the Celtics 🗣️
(via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/USKBgeLDl1
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 11, 2024
Like Porzingis, perhaps the best part of this deal was what the C's gave up for Holiday in the short term. Stevens sent the Blazers two future first-round draft picks, center Robert Williams III, and Brogdon, who was disgruntled with the organization after a failed trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Williams, who struggled with health issues in Beantown, sustained a season-ending injury less than a month into the season. The 26-year-old has potential, but numerous knee injuries could prevent him from ever living up to it.
Brogdon stayed on the court longer for Portland, however, he still missed more than half the season because of rest and injuries. The fact that Stevens was still able to move Brogdon and Williams for Holiday in spite of injury concerns is a testament to his craftiness as a general manager. Holiday has since been rewarded with a long-term contract extension.
While fellow NBA executives like OKC's Sam Presti and Tim Connelly of the Minnesota Timberwolves also had strong cases for Executive of the Year, Stevens' decisions helped his team capture the best overall record in the league at 64-18. And he did all of that without trading stars Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown.
Of course, Brad Stevens and company aren't content with regular-season success. They need all of this hard work to result in raising Banner No. 18.