The Boston Celtics are making huge moves for the offseason. Marcus Smart was the first domino to fall as Brad Stevens traded him to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards.

Brad Stevens finally held a press conference to address Marcus Smart's departure and Kristaps Porzingis's arrival. The Celtics' general manager started by disclosing his feelings toward letting his longest-tenured player go, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic

“Appreciated and thought of so fondly here,” were Brad Stevens' thoughts on the Marcus Smart trade.

He posits that the Celtics' former Defensive Player of the Year will never be forgotten as the team guns for their 18th banner in franchise history. Brad Stevens also outlined how his brief conversation went with Marcus Smart on the morning after the trade. The Celtics' general manager looked back on their times together.

“You'll always have the relationship (that) will be forever,” he said.

On the brighter side of things, the team now has a strong presence in the middle with Kristaps Porzingis. The former Wizards player drew much praise from Brad Stevens during the press conference.

“He’s a super-skilled basketball player. We didn’t post a ton this year, but to be able to throw the ball in the post and shoot over a switch…is a big deal,” Brad Stevens declared as he hinted at their offensive plan for the 2023-24 season.

The NBA is a business that involves a lot of player movement. When a franchise cornerstone like Marcus Smart leaves, upgrades the likes of Kristaps Porzingis arrive.