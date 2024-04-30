Everything was going well for the Boston Celtics. While the Miami Heat locked up their star duo on the wings in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Derrick White took over which led to him popping off for 38 points. Joe Mazzulla called the right plays and even had some nasty counter sets whenever Erik Spoelstra tried to hit back. However, the world suddenly stopped for most Celtics fans when Kristaps Porzingis started hobbling on the court in this NBA Playoffs matchup.
Kristaps Porzingis needs to be taken care of in terms of schemes and rotations. But, this injury started without much contact. The Celtics big man was hurrying to guard the paint when Tyler Herro stopped. He would then plant his foot while the Heat player stayed in the exact same spot causing Kristaps Porzingis to step on it. From then on, he was slow and could not sprint or defend laterally. The stretch big then took it upon himself to call Joe Mazzulla's attention to call a timeout.
Porzingis was rushed to the locker room. While he will still undergo imaging before Game 5 of this NBA Playoffs series, the early diagnosis was that it was right calf tightness. Despite the Celtics erring on the side of caution when it came to his injury, the big man was still optimistic after the incident and even posted on X.
“Good W tonight. DWhite is special!! Thanks for all the support, will be good,” he wrote.
He only got to play for 14 minutes in this matchup and could not produce much numbers. His shots were a bit off by going one for five in his field goal attempts for just seven points. Porzingis also only got to grab three rebounds because of the discomfort.
Other big men had to step up for him as Al Horford and Luke Kornet combined for nine points and 12 rebounds in the Celtics' 102 to 88 blowout.
Celtics on the verge of advancing
With the exception of Game 2, this NBA Playoffs series is a great show of dominance from the Celtics. Every single win has ended with a deficit that amounts to 14 points or more. Coach Joe Mazzulla has really found the holes in the Heat's schemes on both sides of the floor and exposed them. Without Jimmy Butler running the show, the Celtics have also maintained a calm composure throughout these past five games.
In Game 5, the men in green showed everyone why they were the title favorites. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown only notched 37 points together. But, it was the Celtics' depth that helped them get a big advantage. Derrick White knocked down 15 out of his 26 attempted field goals for a new career-high. He also did not want to leave the floor and it was evident given that his playing time amounted to just over 41 minutes.
Everyone on this Celtics squad is hungry to raise an 18th banner. But, they still have to close this series out and see who they'll have to trample on in the next rounds. Nonetheless, love and trust still rule over this team.