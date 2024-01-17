Braves sign teenager Jose Perdomo to historic signing

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have stolen most of the headlines this offseason, the Atlanta Braves remain the blueprint that major-market sports franchises should probably be following going forward. Their philosophy of locking up young, promising players to long-term contract extensions before their value potentially increases to ungodly amounts allowed them to construct the arguably the deepest lineup in baseball last season.

That type of forward thinking, which president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has perfected in his tenure with the organization, might be on full display yet again. 17-year-old sensation Jose Perdomo signed a $5 million bonus with the Braves, the most ever given to a Venezuelan-born international signing, according to Baseball America's Ben Badler.

Atlanta continues to invest in its future, while its present already shines brightly. The highly-coveted infielder is one of the top prospects in the 2024 international class due to his strong contact skills and improved defense at shortstop. He can help lift a farm system that FanGraphs says is currently the 25th best in the MLB.

The fact that Perdomo idolizes fellow countryman Ronald Acuna Jr. makes this signing even more intriguing. The 2023 National League MVP could eventually make a fitting mentor for the teenage phenom. This newcomer's journey with the Braves is just getting started, however.

There is plenty of work to be done before Jose Perdomo can attempt to become the next franchise pillar. But if that day does come, Alex Anthopoulos will have another noteworthy feat to add to what is unquestionably one of the most impressive executive résumés in the game today.