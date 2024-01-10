Fans will have plenty of opportunities to check out the new-look Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball in 2024.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been on a tear this offseason, signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto amid a slew of acquisitions. With all eyes on the Dodgers, Ohtani and company are getting a special Sunday Night Baseball honor.

Los Angeles will host the St. Louis Cardinals in ESPN's first airing of Sunday Night Baseball for the 2024 season on March 11. They'll once again be on SNB for a home game against the San Diego Padres on 14. The Dodgers will be featured on two of the first three Sunday Night Baseball games of the season, via the Associated Press.

Alongside their early showings, Los Angeles will also take on New York Yankees on SNB on June 9. When the Dodgers play the Padres in South Korea from March 20-21, the games will be aired on ESPN as a special MLB event, via AP.

Overall, the Dodgers will be getting plenty of air time throughout the 2024 season. Based on last year's performance and their work offseason, it makes sense to put an emphasis on LA.

All eyes on Dodgers

The Dodgers won the NL West last season, going 100-62 through the regular season. However, LA was quickly swept out of the playoffs by the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS.

They didn't take that ousting lightly. Alongside Ohtani and Yamamoto, the Dodgers went out and traded for Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays and signed Teoscar Hernandez. Los Angeles is remaining active on the free agent market. And that doesn't even include returning stars like Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman.

Simply put, the Dodgers are easily the early World Series favorites after their bold offseason. Fans will have plenty of opportunity to watch Los Angeles try to win another championship.