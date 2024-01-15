Ron Washington raved about Alex Anthopoulos

Ron Washington is heading into his first season as manager of the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, but he was part of a very successful run in recent years with the Atlanta Braves that includes the 2021 World Series title, and it resulted in general manager Alex Anthopoulos getting a contract extension through the 2031 season. Washington spoke about the extension for Alex Anthopoulos with the Braves.

“Yes I did, I've talked with him,” Ron Washington said on Foul Territory. “When it happened I certainly called him. Because Alex is a great man. He believes in taking care of all of his people, and he did. He took care of me the times I was there. And behind the scenes a lot of people don't know, I was definitely offered jobs to leave, but I told Alex when I got there, ‘I'm not leaving Atlanta unless I get a manager job.' And he would come to me every year and say, ‘hey, this organization called and they would like you to come do this, they would like you to come do that.' I said, ‘Alex, I'm not leaving here.' And I stayed true to that. And I didn't leave until it was time to manage.”

"Alex is a great man, and he believes in taking care of all of his people" Ron Washington discusses @Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos and why it was "hard to leaving Atlanta" ▶️ https://t.co/NEU4ma6KCL pic.twitter.com/FpxgKPjGpg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 15, 2024

Washington went on to say that the opportunity for him to manage the Angels came at the right time after his years with the Braves. The Braves continue to have one of the best rosters in MLB heading into 2024, while Washington will hope to have a surprising season with an Angels team that will not have Shohei Ohtani going forward.