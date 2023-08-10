Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is having a great year, and so is his team, as they are the best team in MLB by record. Matt Olson was a key member of the Oakland Athletics in the past, before the team had a fire sale, which included him getting traded to the Braves. Olson was recently on Pardon My Take, and described what Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane was like, and it was a pretty interesting answer.

“Billy's a weird guy, but he was always good,” Olson said on Pardon My Take. “He did always crush candy, like the movie (Moneyball). But no, he give me anything to weird. He did one time, I was getting a little froggy with trying to steal bases, and I got thrown out at third one time trying to time up a dude. And I saw him in the lunch line the next day and he just looked at me and was like, ‘Hey, what the f*** was that?' I was like ‘What are you talking about, I had him timed up?' and he was like, ‘Don't do that s*** again.'”

Olson had good words for Billy Beane, along with the coaching staff and fanbase, saying it is like no other place in baseball. He mentioned that money was the reason the team that included him and other strong players like Matt Chapman were broken up.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

During the interview, Olson and the Pardon My Take crew expressed sadness that the organization will likely leave Oakland.

Now, Olson is among the lead leaders in home runs and has helped the Braves to a great season so far.