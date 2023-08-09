Ronald Acuna Jr exited Tuesday's game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting hit by a pitch. The Atlanta Braves star, who's in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign, received negative X-rays after the game. Fortunately, Acuna Jr is set to return to the Braves lineup on Wednesday against Pittsburgh without even missing a game, as he's hitting third and playing right field, per David O'Brien and the Braves' Twitter.

It appears that Ronald Acuna Jr is okay. The incident was worrisome but the star seems to have dodged a bullet.

Ronald Acuna Jr's electric 2023 season

Acuna Jr has been fantastic during the '23 season. The 25-year old is slashing .339/.422/.587 with a 1.008 OPS. He's also crushed 26 home runs and stolen a league-leading 58 bases. Acuna Jr's production in the Braves lineup has impacted his teammates, as he's consistently gotten on base which has led to no shortage of RBI opportunities. As a result, Acuna Jr leads the league in runs scored with a mark of 100.

Los Angeles Dodgers stars Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and even Acuna Jr's teammate Matt Olson could make the MVP conversation interesting. Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres is also performing well. However, if the season ended today the NL MVP would likely go to Ronald Acuna Jr. His ability to do just about anything on the field is unparalleled.

Acuna Jr's play has been pivotal for the Braves overall. Atlanta owns the best record in the big leagues with a mark of 71-40 and will look to earn another victory on Wednesday.