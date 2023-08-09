Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker didn't hide his concerns after Ronald Acuna Jr. was forced to exit Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after getting hit by a pitch.

For those who missed it, Acuna injured his left elbow when reliever Colin Holderman's 97-mph fastball hit him at the top of the sixth inning. While the Braves were able to win the game 8-6 without him, there was naturally concerns about his condition. After all, with Atlanta trying to maintain the best record in the league, the last thing they want is to have one of their best players sidelined and on the injured list.

Fortunately, the X-rays on Acuna's left elbow came back negative, with the team noting that he didn't suffer any fractures or any other issue.

Ronald Acuña Jr. gets hit by a 97-mph sinker and is forced to exit the game due to injury. pic.twitter.com/HJ3UrhaUFA — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 9, 2023

Speaking to reporters after the game, however, Snitker admitted that he had some fears about Acuna's condition. He added that it surely hurt and Acuna probably lost feeling in his arm, but he's just glad there's no other problem that they need to be concerned about.

“I guess it went where the crease is on the [elbow guard],” Snitker said of the incident, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com,. “I'm sure it stung him pretty good. I'm sure he lost feeling in his arm. I'm just glad nothing showed up.”

It remains to be seen what the Braves will do with Ronald Acuna Jr. for their next game. While it looks like he's safe, the team could still opt to give him some rest. They play the Pirates once again on Wednesday for the third of their four-game series.