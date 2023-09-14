Ronald Acuña Jr. has shattered countless records this season as he strives for the NL MVP award and an Atlanta Braves World Series run, and his compatriot Miguel Cabrera has high hopes for his future in the league.

While Acuña Jr. has been in the majors for six seasons, he has truly taken the league by storm in 2023 thanks in part to leading the MLB in several categories. He has a ridiculous 65 stolen bases so far, with a few weeks still remaining in the regular season. He matches that up with an MLB-best 199 hits, and adding 37 homers to go along with it. He is the first player in history to go 30 HR with 60 SB's, and still can make it 40-70 in the final days of September.

His fellow countrymen and future hall of famer Miguel Cabrera can foresee many more years of dominance for Acuña Jr., and hopes he can one day join him on an epic shortlist of Venezuelan stars.

“He is a young player, and I foresee him having more than one 40-40 season. I hope God keeps him healthy so he can reach 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. You know, I don’t want to be the lone Venezuelan on that list,” Cabrera wrote.

Cabrera was selected to write the blurb for the young Acuña Jr. by TIME magazine, who placed the Braves star on their TIME100 Next list. He praised the outfielders' poise and control, while also bringing the electricity in big moments. And Cabrera is humble enough to know that Acuña Jr. could one day pass his own legendary statistics.

“Ronald? He has a great chance of becoming the best Venezuelan-born baseball player ever. It’s as simple as that,” Cabrera explained.

Cabrera will be hanging up the cleats in a few weeks after his epic 20+ year carer in the MLB that saw him dominate as one of the best sluggers in the game. Meanwhile, Acuña Jr. will carry his Venezuelan torch to help the Braves go on another deep playoff run as he passes milestones left and right en route to a likely NL MVP award.