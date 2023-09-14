Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. sure knows how to rile up opposing fans. Acuna made a savage celebratory gesture in full view of Philadelphia Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. He taunted them after the Braves clinched their sixth straight NL East division pennant with a 4-1 win over the Phillies.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was taunting Phillies fans after the Braves clinched the NL East 😅pic.twitter.com/yWfg6vnkyP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2023

Ronald Acuna, Jr's antics sometimes gets him in trouble with opposing teams. Phillies manager Rob Thomson took exception to Acuna's home run celebration on Tuesday. Acuna hit a two-run blast off Philly starter Zack Wheeler in the top of the fifth inning to give the Braves a 3-1 lead. Atlanta went on to win in extra innings, 7-6.

Despite some of the controversies Ronald Acuna, Jr. has stirred, he has had an MVP-caliber season for the Braves. He became the first player in MLB history to record 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season on September 1. Acuna's record-setting home run-stolen bases pace also put him in Barry Bonds territory last week.

Many experts predict the NL MVP award comes down to Acuna and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts. Either way, the Braves and Dodgers could find themselves in a collision course in the NLCS next month.

Ronald Acuna, Jr's performance is just one of the reasons why the Braves (96-50) have MLB's best record. A stellar cast that also includes Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, and Michael Harris have lit up the opposition all year long.

This Braves squad is one of the best – if not the best- offensive team in franchise history. Anybody in the batting order can give opposing pitchers fits. If Ronald Acuna, Jr. and Co. keep this up, they're on pace to win another World Series pennant.