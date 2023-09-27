The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, just a year after the COVID season kept the vast majority of all fans away from MLB ballparks. The Dodgers won it all the previous season while the state of Georgia's professional team fell to the eventual champions in a hard-fought 4-3 series win for Los Angeles.

The Braves are rolling headed into the 2023 postseason, becoming the third team in MLB history to reach a lofty home run mark. Ronald Acuna and Matt Olson have been hitting the cover off of the ball as the Braves gear up for the portion of the MLB season that truly counts.

Manager Brian Snitker's team also got playoff updates on Charlie Morton and Max Fried recently.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With a 101 and 56 record on the season, starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Braves are poised to become the World Series favorites from the National League heading into the 2023 MLB Playoffs.

Strider, who boasts a sparkling 19-5 record with a 3.81 ERA and 274 strikeouts, spoke recently about a “hot take” that was viewed over three million times by fans on Twitter.

Spencer Strider says he prefers no fans at sporting events like we had in 2020 (via mlb.fits / IG) pic.twitter.com/Ubnjs7Dxaa — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023

“A true leader for the introverts,” one fan said in response to Strider's surprising comments.

“Imagine his numbers in Oakland,” another fan said, referencing the Bay Area team's lack of attendance over the years.

“He would draw a crowd,” another fan simply said on Twitter.

The Braves were set to play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night with one more game scheduled against the Cubs and a three-game set against the Washington Nationals remaining before the playoffs.

For Atlanta to get back to its World Series winning ways, Strider and the pitching staff will have to be at their absolute best. Atlanta's hitting is among the best if not the best in baseball, but pitching is paramount in baseball's second season, as everyday diehard MLB fan knows all too well.