The Atlanta Braves' historic 2023 MLB season has been one for the ages. Brian Snitker's Braves rewrote the record books again when they became just the third team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season, per their official X account.

The 2023 #Braves are the third team in MLB history to hit 300 home runs in a season!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/tY6VCRTld1 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 27, 2023

The Braves' bats were silent in the early going against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Atlanta starter Bryce Elder struggled – he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in just 3.2 innings of work. The Braves were in a 0-6 hole entering the bottom of the sixth inning. At that point, it seemed the Cubs were going to strengthen their bid for an NL Wild Card spot.

However, never count out the league's best team.

Kevin Pillar's solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning was the Braves' 300th home run of the season. They became just the third team ever after the 2019 New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins to reach that lofty home run mark.

2023 NL MVP candidate Ronald Acuna, Jr. hit the Braves' 301st home run of the year to trim the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Atlanta won 7-6 thanks to Seiya Suzuki's colossal fielding error in the eighth.

The Twins' 307 home runs in 2019 are the most ever in MLB history. With just five games in the regular season, can the Braves eclipse that mark?

There's a good chance they will. This lineup boasts of Ronald Acuna, Jr., Matt Olson, Austin Riley, and Marcell Ozuna. Those four sluggers collaborated on yet another home run record – they helped the Braves become the first team ever to feature four players with at least 35 home runs each.

If there's one team that can light up a scoreboard, it's Brian Snitker's Braves.