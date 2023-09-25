By and large, the Atlanta Braves' job in the regular season is already done. With only six games left on their schedule and 3.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta is likely to end up pocketing the top seed in the National League. However, they are dealing with a couple of key injuries that could impact their play in the looming 2023 MLB playoffs.

The Braves are currently rolling without pitchers Max Fried and Charlie Morton, who are both on the injured list, as noted by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

The Braves are dealing with a few injuries to key starting pitchers as they prepare for the Postseason.@jonmorosi has the latest on Charlie Morton and Max Fried on #MLBCentral ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kmc6Zfli2K — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 25, 2023

Fried has a blister on his left index finger that landed him on the 15-day injured list. Braves manager Brian Snitker recently said that Fried can be expected to pitch in the National League Division Series. Morton, on the other hand, is also on the 15-day injured list because of a right index finger inflammation.

Fried and Morton have been crucial to the success of the Braves this year. The 29-year-old Fried has an 8-1 record to go with a 2.55 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 2023, while the 39-year-old Morton has a 14-12 slate along with a 3.64 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. Morton and Fried are also second and third on the Braves' pitching staff with a 2.7 and 1.9 fWAR.

Atlanta's rotation is headed by Spencer Strider, and if it appears that the Braves will not have Fried and/or Morton to start their journey in the postseason, they will have to make some major decisions, perhaps involving the likes of Bryce Elder and Kyle Wright.