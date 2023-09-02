The Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Braves Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves Dodgers.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two best teams in the National League. This makes an early-September series seem like an attractive, appealing prospect, but because these teams have already salted away division titles and are almost certain to get byes for the wild card round, this series means less than it might seem on the surface. The Dodgers are eight games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the race for the second wild card bye in the National League. It would require a massive implosion by the Dodgers over the next four weeks in order to lose that bye.

The Braves have won the first two games of this series in Los Angeles, scoring at least six runs in both wins and building large leads their bullpen almost gave up (but not quite). We will see if the Dodgers can bounce back and make sure the Braves don't sweep this series.

Here are the Braves-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Dodgers Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+134)

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 10 (-112)

Under: 10 (-108)

How To Watch Braves vs. Dodgers

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Though this series doesn't mean a whole lot in the big picture, it has nevertheless illustrated why the Braves would be clearly favored to win a potential playoff series between the two teams. The Dodgers' injuries to Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, and other starters have left them with a hollowed-out rotation. Urias pitched on Friday and did not perform well. He is not the same pitcher he was last season. Starting pitching is a real problem for the Dodgers heading into October. They don't have the high-end starting pitchers they used to have. The Braves have the best hitting team in baseball. The matchup is simply brutal for Los Angeles.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are not as good as the Braves, but they have stumbled early in each of these last two games versus Atlanta. The Dodgers can play a lot better. They can hit a lot better. Against Atlanta starter Bryce Elder — who has had a very up-and-down year — Los Angeles can strike first and create a very different kind of game.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Braves are hitting extremely well. The Dodgers should score a lot against Bryce Elder. Take the over.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 10