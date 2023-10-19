Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, has endured a career with more than its share of misfortune while representing his national team. Despite his extraordinary talent, injuries have consistently plagued him, causing him to miss pivotal moments. He was sidelined during the 2014 World Cup semifinals and absent from Brazil's victorious 2019 Copa America campaign. Most recently, he experienced heartbreak as Brazil lost the 2021 Copa America final to arch-rivals Argentina.

Neymar faces another setback, as a torn ACL and meniscus injury sustained during Brazil's World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay will keep him out of action for an extended period. The question lingers on whether he will recover in time for the 2024 Copa America, but the road to a comeback appears steep.

In these trying times, Neymar received a message of support from a close friend, Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar shared an Instagram story featuring a photo of the Brazil superstar with the caption “Stay strong!” Their friendship dates back to Neymar's time at FC Barcelona, where they enjoyed immense success, claiming eight trophies together, including a Champions League title.

Neymar's subsequent move to PSG in 2017 allowed for a reunion with Messi in 2021, but their time together was marred by the Brazil icon's injuries, restricting them to only 45 games on the field as teammates. Both stars left PSG following the 2022-2023 season, fueling speculation about a potential future reunion.

While Brazil's all-time goalscorer recently signed a lucrative deal with Al-Hilal and faces a demanding road to recovery, Messi and Neymar sharing the field once more remains a tantalizing possibility, even as uncertainty shrouds the timeline and destination for such a reunion.