Al-Hilal superstar Neymar is looking at another prolonged absence from football.

On Tuesday, the attacker suffered a scary knee injury in Brazil's World Cup Qualifier defeat to Uruguay and ultimately left the pitch in tears. He was also seen on crutches following the match and on Wednesday, Al-Hilal confirmed that Neymar not only tore his ACL but also his meniscus.

“The medical tests “NEYMAR ” underwent, confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee, he will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later.”

This is absolutely devastating for the former PSG man, who just made the move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, following in Cristiano Ronaldo and many other European stars' footsteps. However, he hasn't made much of an impact so far, scoring just once and tallying a pair of assists in five appearances across all competitions.

Injuries have unfortunately been a common occurrence for Neymar in recent years. He had season-ending surgery in March while still a member of the Parisiens and also missed time briefly in the 2022 World Cup with Brazil in the group stages. Back in 2021-22, Neymar was also sidelined for numerous months with an ankle problem. In fact, he's missed a whopping 144 games since 2018.

ACL rehabilitation typically takes 6-8 months, while the timeline for a meniscus tear can go anywhere from 6-8 weeks. At this point, his debut season with Al-Hilal is essentially over. Now, it's, time to focus on recovering and coming back stronger.

Brutal news for Neymar and also for Brazil, who will be without their main man for the foreseeable future.