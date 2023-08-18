Brazilian superstar Neymar has become the latest addition to the Saudi Pro League. The former Barcelona man left Paris Saint Germain (PSG) after six years to join Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal on a big-money move. Neymar came to PSG for a world-record fee from Barcelona but was unable to repay the faith that the Ligue 1 champions brought him. He played only one Champions League final with the French giants and ended up on the losing side.

The 31-year-old Neymar was unveiled to the Al Hilal fans last week after his move from PSG. He has agreed on a two-year deal, which will yield an annual income of around $100 million. This earning is almost half of Cristiano Ronaldo's at Al Nassr.

Speaking to the press after completing his Al Hilal move, Neymar said, “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places. I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.”

After his move away from PSG, Neymar has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism from football fans. Many believe that at the age of 31, Neymar has left an unfulfilled legacy. The Brazilian superstar has always been compared to the likes of Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, at 31, both football legends were still enjoying their peak years at Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.