The mother of Nick Cannon's 8th child, Bre Tiesi, felt some backlash after letting slip a Michael B. Jordan bombshell admission.

Bre Tiesi, a cast member on Netflix's “Selling Sunset,” claims she was unaware that cameras were rolling when she made a surprising revelation about her romantic past involving Michael B. Jordan. Tiesi, who has faced criticism for her relationship with Nick Cannon, father of her eighth child, made the candid disclosure during a dinner scene with co-stars Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, and Emma Hernan, TheRoot reports.

It looks like Bre Tiesi hooked up with Michael B. Jordan at some point. She made the revelation during the latest episode of “Selling Sunset.” pic.twitter.com/SpDxDEwrr1 — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) November 5, 2023

In the scene, Smith expressed her desire to sleep with Michael B. Jordan, prompting Tiesi to assert confidently, “I could do that, and I’ve done that.” Her co-stars reacted with excitement and shock, with Hernan humorously remarking, “I want to live through that vagina right now!” Tiesi continued by claiming she had slept with all her favorites but quickly backtracked, stating she was kidding, especially noticing the discomfort at the table.

In her defense, Bre Tiesi explained to Entertainment Tonight, “We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically [meant to be filmed]. I know better, and that’s my own fault. I’ve definitely learned a lot these last few seasons, but that was in no way me trying to be like ‘Oh, I did X, Y and Z.' I was actually having a conversation, and I had said that I had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it.”

The incident showcases the challenge of navigating personal revelations in the reality TV format, where the line between private conversations and on-screen moments can blur, often leading to unexpected disclosures. We wonder how Jordan feels about all this.