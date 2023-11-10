Bre Tiesi, a cast member on Netflix's “Selling Sunset,” claims she was unaware that cameras were rolling when she made a surprising revelation about her romantic past involving Michael B. Jordan. Tiesi, who has faced criticism for her relationship with Nick Cannon, father of her eighth child, made the candid disclosure during a dinner scene with co-stars Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, and Emma Hernan, TheRoot reports.

In the scene, Smith expressed her desire to sleep with Michael B. Jordan, prompting Tiesi to assert confidently, “I could do that, and I’ve done that.” Her co-stars reacted with excitement and shock, with Hernan humorously remarking, “I want to live through that vagina right now!” Tiesi continued by claiming she had slept with all her favorites but quickly backtracked, stating she was kidding, especially noticing the discomfort at the table.

RECOMMENDED
Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi and actor Michael B. Jordan, with a heart that has a question mark on it between them, in front of Los Angeles scenery
Bre Tiesi drops steamy Michael B. Jordan revelation

Josh Silverstein ·

YA bestseller Fourth Wing gets Prime Video series deal, Michael B. Jordan to produce
YA bestseller Fourth Wing gets Prime Video series deal, Michael B. Jordan to produce

Alexandra Virtucio ·

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey, Jordan
Hilarity ensues after Michael B. Jordan links with Steve Harvey, 1-year post Lori Harvey

Burtland Dixon ·

In her defense, Bre Tiesi explained to Entertainment Tonight, “We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically [meant to be filmed]. I know better, and that’s my own fault. I’ve definitely learned a lot these last few seasons, but that was in no way me trying to be like ‘Oh, I did X, Y and Z.' I was actually having a conversation, and I had said that I had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it.”

The incident showcases the challenge of navigating personal revelations in the reality TV format, where the line between private conversations and on-screen moments can blur, often leading to unexpected disclosures. We wonder how Jordan feels about all this.