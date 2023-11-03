Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi raised eyebrows for a surprising admission about her romantic involvement with actor Michael B. Jordan.

The girl talk on Selling Sunset Season 7 got pretty steamy over dinner when reality star Bre Tiesi dropped the bombshell news that she's slept with A-list actor Michael B. Jordan.

The reveal came in the context of a conversation about which celebrities the ladies of Selling Sunset would want to sleep with. Chrishell Stause posed the question to Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith and Tiesi, “Who would you sleep with, celebrity-wise? Who would you pick?”

At which point Smith instantly chimed in, “Michael B. Jordan.”

To everyone's surprise, Tiesi then admitted, “I could do that, and I’ve done that.”

Hernan was particularly taken aback, putting her hands to her face in shock.

“Oh! You have?!” she said. “Oh! Oh, my god! I wanna live through that vagina right now!”

“I’ve slept with all of my favorites,” Tiesi joked. “I'm kidding.”

Tiesi is no stranger to celebrity significant others. She was previously married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. According to People, the pair split after a year of marriage in March 2019, amid accusations that Manziel allegedly cheated on Tiesi. Their divorce was finalized in November 2021.

In July 2022, Tiesi famously welcomed her first child, Legendary Love Cannon, with Nick Cannon (this was the 8th child for Cannon). Tiesi's relationship status with Cannon is a bit murky, as they celebrate some of the baby's milestones together, but Tiesi also has previously emphasized her independence on Selling Sunset.

All in all, just another day at the office for Bre Tiesi and the rest of the Selling Sunset ladies.