Rickie Weeks is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers as an "associate manager", serving as manager Pat Murphy's right hand man.

In their quest to replace Craig Counsell, the Milwaukee Brewers showed interest in former star second baseman Rickie Weeks for the job. While Weeks didn't ultimately get the big position, he will have a significant role under the man who will succeed Counsell, Pat Murphy.

Weeks will serve under Murphy as an “associate manager,” per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. The role positions Weeks as Murphy's right hand man, after working for the organization's player development department the previous two years.

The role Weeks will fulfill on Murphy's staff is typically referred to as “bench coach” in MLB dugouts. But the Brewers apparently wanted to denote the elevated responsibilities that Weeks will oversee. Hence the decision to name Weeks the team's “associate manager.”

The Brewers have had a bench coach named for every season since 1998.

Weeks starring for Brewers again

Weeks' move to the dugout marks another step in his impressive rise through the organization he used to play for. Upon retiring from his MLB career, Weeks returned to school. He earned himself a degree in sports management at Florida International University.

He joined the Brewers' front office in 2022. The former second baseman was so well-regarded that just a few weeks ago, he earned a promotion to special assistant to player development.

But now, Weeks will return to Milwaukee's dugout as the team's second-in-command.

Weeks played 14 seasons in MLB, 11 of them with the Brewers. He made his lone All Star Game appearance with the Brew Crew in 2011. Upon retirement, Weeks ranked in the franchise's top-10 in runs, walks, stolen bases, triples, at-bats, games, doubles, extra-base hits, and total bases.

In 2019, the Brewers honored Weeks by naming him to their Wall of Honor.