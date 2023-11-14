Christian Yelich is a big fan of the Brewers decision to promote Pat Murphy as Craig Counsell's replacement as manager.

With Craig Counsell leaving for the Chicago Cubs, the Milwaukee Brewers searched far and wide for their next manager. After all their searching, the Brewers landed on long-time bench coach Pat Murphy.

Hiring Murphy means there will be some continuity on Milwaukee's coaching staff despite Counsell's departure. Christian Yelich seems pretty pumped with the Brewers' decision.

While Counsell's name had been floating around the coaching market, Milwaukee didn't expect him to bolt for their NL Central rival Chicago Cubs. By staying in house with Counsell's replacement, the Brewers are trying to take some of their division-winning culture with a new face at the top. Yelich wanted to show everyone want he hopes many celebrations with Murphy looks like.

Murphy had been Milwaukee's bench coach since 2015. He understands what winning looks like in Milwaukee. He had previously served as the San Diego Padres interim manager. But now, he'll have an opportunity to impart his wisdom in the lead job.

Christian Yelich will be looking to capitalize on his strong 2023 season, regardless of manager. The outfielder hit .276 with 29 home runs, 76 RBI and 28 stolen bases. It was his highest total output in all three categories since his last All-Star season in 2019.

Yelich has had plenty of experience working with Pat Murphy over the years. Only now, he'll call him manager. With Craig Counsell leaving, many around MLB are already counting the Brewers out. Yelich is ready to prove that isn't the case and that Milwaukee still runs the NL Central. He is confident that Murphy is the right manager to lead the team to their lofty goals.