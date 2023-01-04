By James Kay · 2 min read

WNBA veteran Briann January retired at the end of the 2022 season but it didn’t take long for her to find her way back to the court. The Connecticut Sun announced they have come to terms on an agreement for January to join newly hired head coach Stephanie White on her coaching staff.

“I’m so excited to be rejoining the Connecticut Sun family as an assistant under Steph,” January said in a press release. “It feels like a homecoming since I was fortunate enough to have played for Steph, the Sun organization, and in front of the amazing Sun fans. I look forward to the opportunity to help this franchise add a championship to its winning legacy with this team and staff!”

January was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 6 pick in the 2009 draft and retired with the 14th-most assists in WNBA history. She was named to the All Defensive First Team four times with Indiana and became an all-star in 2014. January made the list again with the Connecticut Sun in 2021 as one of the linchpins of one of the best defenses in league history. She helped guide Indiana to a championship in 2012 and has the sixth-most assists among players who have played in the postseason.

January joins the Sun at a pivot point for the franchise. Connecticut just went to the WNBA Finals but has big decisions to make in free agency. Brionna Jones, the reigning sixth woman of the year, is an unrestricted free agent who could command a sizable contract in free agency. DeWanna Bonner, Jonquel Jones and Jasmine Thomas are all free agents at the end of the season, according to HerHoopsStats.com.