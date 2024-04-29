Here is a complete guide for the Vibro-Crystal Applications event in Genshin Impact, from the best team compositions, to the best buffs to pick, and more.
Vibro-Crystal Applications Complete Event Guide
First off, let's start with the event duration. This combat event went live during the first phase of Genshin Impact Version 4.6 and will run from April 28, 2024, to May 9, 2024. Players must make sure to complete the event's six stages, as well as claim the event rewards before the event ends.
Now, let's dive deeper into our guide for the Vibro-Crystal Applications event in Genshin Impact.
Vibro-Crystal Applications Basics
During the event, players will have to fight an endless wave of enemies split between two halves. The player will have to field a team with up to four characters in each half and must defeat as many enemies as they can within the time limit to accumulate points. Players have 2 minutes and 30 seconds in each half of the fight.
When selecting a stage, players can choose the difficulty of the stage, ranging from Normal to Extreme. The difficulty decides the score multiplier that the players will receive. Normal will give a multiplier of 1, Hard has a multiplier of 4, and Extreme has a multiplier of 10.
Once players have selected a stage and difficulty, they can then proceed to prepare their teams. Other than their own characters, players will also have access to four Trial characters. These Trial characters will help players field teams they normally can't which is helpful for Free-to-play players.
Once the player has decided on their team, they must also adjust the Resonance between a Transmitter Crystal and a Receiver Crystal. Transmitter Crystals decide the activation condition of a buff, while the Receiver Crystal dictates the effect of said buff. Activating these buffs is key to finishing this event.
Additionally, each stage also has their own specific stage effects, which dictate what kind of teams players must build to get the most points in a stage.
To get all of the rewards from a specific stage, players must reach 4,000 points. Reaching 4,000 points in a stage gives players the following rewards:
- 70 Primogems
- 60,000 Mora
- 2 Hero's Wit
- 3 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Three Blue Weapon Ascension Materials (Liyue)
Noe, let's dive into each stage in the Vibro-Crystal Applications event in Genshin Impact, and the guide for their possible team compositions. This guide will primarily highlight the available Trial characters.
Gaseous Flow Deflection
Stage Mechanic: After a character triggers a Swirl reaction on an opponent, the CRIT Rate for the Anemo attacks of all party members is increased by 20% for 6s
Trial Characters: Wanderer, Xiao, Heizhou, Faruzan
Transmitter Crystals:
- After triggering a Swirl Reaction
- After using an Elemental Skill
- After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, or Plunging Attack hits an opponent
Receiver Crystals:
- The DMG of your characters' Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks is increased by 30%/55%/75%
- Your characters gain an Anemo DMG Bonus of 30%/55%/75%
- Your characters' Elemental mastery is increased by 100/180/245
This stage revolves around Swirl and Elemental Reactions. As such, bringing characters that can deal off-field elemental damage for the main DPS to swirl is essential. Here are some possible teams for the player to use:
First Half: Wanderer, Faruzan, Xingqiu, Fischl
For the first half, as the enemies are mostly low-HP mobs, the best way to deal with them is by grouping them up and taking them all down with Wanderer. Faruzan's Hurricane Arrow will work well here, since it can group multiple enemies together.
Xingqiu and Fischl will provide the off-elemental damage that Wanderer can use to Swirl. Either stagger these off-field elemental damage sources to always be causing Swirls or use them together to also cause Overloaded damage.
For the Crystal Resonance, link all three Transmitter Crystals to the Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack buff.
Second Half: Xiao, Bennett, Sucrose, Flex
For the second half, Xiao is a good option since the enemies have more HP, which makes Xiao's burst damage capable of taking them down. Partner Xiao with Bennett for his healing and ATK buff, Sucrose (or other Anemo characters) for energy recharge and resonance, and a Flex character like a shielder to help keep Xiao alive.
For the Crystal Resonance, link all three Transmitter Crystals to the Normal/Charged/Plunging Attack buff.
Fertile Growth Activation Research
Stage Mechanic: After a character triggers a Quicken, Spread, or Aggravate reaction on an opponent, they regain 4 Elemental Energy. This effect can be triggered up to once every 3s
Trial Characters: Cyno, Nahida, Xingqiu, Yaoyao
Transmitter Crystals:
- After using an Elemental Skill
- After an Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits
- After triggering a Dendro-related reaction
Receiver Crystals:
- Your characters gain an All Elemental DMG Bonus of 30%/55%/75%
- The All Elemental RES of nearby opponents is decreased by 25%/55%/80%
- Your characters' Elemental Mastery is increased by 100/180/245
This stage revolves around Dendro-related Elemental Reactions. As such, bringing Dendro reaction teams is your best bet. Here are some possible teams for the player to use:
First Half: Cyno, Yaoyao, Fischl, Kirara
Since the enemies are coming out one at a time, Cyno is perfect for the first half. Cyno can easily apply Aggravate thanks to Yaoyao's off-field Dendro application, with Fischl helping to apply Electro when Cyno isn't using his Elemental Burst.
Thanks to the stage effect, however, it is likely that Cyno will be able to use his Elemental burst on cooldown. just make sure to regularly deploy the off-field damage sources of Yaoyao, Fischl, and Kirara.
For the Crystal Resonance, link the top two Transmitter Crystals to the Elemental Res debuff on enemies, and the third one to the Elemental Mastery Crystal.
Second Half: Nahida, Xingqiu, Shinobu, Dendro Traveller
Multiple enemies per wave make this a perfect stage for Hyperbloom compositions. Nahida will be the main source of Dendro damage, with Xingqiu, Shinobu, and Dendro Traveller providing the off-field Elemental damage with their Skills and Bursts.
Thanks to the Stage effect, it's easy to charge each character's Elemental Burst, and as such players must remember to use each character's Elemental Skill to charge it up quickly. Stay on Nahida for most of the fight, and just continuously create Hyperbloom reactions to easily take down the enemy waves.
For the Crystal Resonance, link the top two Transmitter Crystals to the Elemental Res debuff on enemies, and the third one to the Elemental Mastery Crystal.
That's all for our guide on the Vibro-Crystal Applications Event in Genshin Impact so far. As of this article, there are still four more stages for the player to clear. Once these stages become available, we will be sure to update this guide.
