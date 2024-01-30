She might feel a little guilty for all she revealed.

In a recent social media post, Britney Spears apologized if she “offended” anyone, all while praising Justin Timberlake's new music.

She posted on Instagram Sunday, THR states. The post is now private, so you're unable to view it. However, when it was live, it showed a clip of Classroom Instruments that featured Jimmy Fallon and Timberlake. Though she didn't mention she was saying sorry to Justin, it's pretty obvious it was.

Britney Spears apologizes to those she's offended

In the post, she wrote, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? Ps ‘Sanctified' is wow too.”

The songs she talked about are the first two singles of Justin's newest album, Everything I Thought It Was. Spears had a song of the same name back in 2011 from her Femme Fatale album. It's been streaming right along with Timberlake's in a competition of who will stream the most by rabid fans of both performers.

As for what Spears wrote about in her book, The Woman in Me, she revealed that she was pregnant with his child, and he wanted her to get an abortion — which she did.

In it, she wrote, “I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father.”

It sounds like Britney Spears is feeling a bit guilty about the personal details being released and a major life decision. However, hey, she's a big fan of her ex's music.