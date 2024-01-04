The pop star seems to not be returning to music anytime soon.

Britney Spears indicates that she's through with music. And as for a new album? Rumors of it are “trash.”

The performer told us all the sad news on an Instagram post, Variety reports.

Britney Spears states she will not work in the music industry ever again

This is a response from the O0ps…I Did It Again singer from a report on Page Six. In it, it claims that Charli XCX and Julia Michaels were tapped to write her 10th studio album — her first in decades.

“Just so we're clear most of the news is trash!!!” she wrote. “They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album…I will never return to the music industry!!!”

She then went into her writing and her reason for doing any music.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!! For those of you who have read my book, there's loads that you don't know about me…I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years!!!” she added. “I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!”

Regarding her book, The Woman in Me, she had some comments about rumors about the best-seller.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that's far from the truth…have you read the news these days???” she yelled on the social platform.

The star ended her tirade by saying, “I'm so loved and blessed.”

It's unclear why rumors like this would upset Britney Spears so much, considering it means fans may want some new music. But it did. Or she just likes typing in caps and exclamation points.