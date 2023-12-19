In one of the wildest things to happen in 2020, Britney Spears burning down her gym with candles wasn't on anyone's bingo list

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to reminisce about an unexpected incident from 2020 when she inadvertently set her gym ablaze. The “Circus” singer shared a snapshot showcasing the aftermath of the fire, displaying soot-covered gym equipment and the remnants of the damage caused by the accidental inferno, Yahoo reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In the posted photo, charred gym equipment, including dumbbells, treadmills, a stationary bike or elliptical, and books atop what seemed to be a melted speaker or storage chest, were visible against a backdrop of a shattered or melted mirror, revealing the concrete wall behind it.

In her Instagram caption, Britney Spears humorously reflected on the incident, stating, “Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!” This revelation isn't new, as Spears had previously shared details of the mishap during an Instagram live session in April of that year. She recounted inadvertently starting the fire with two candles, leading to the gym's temporary closure for several months.

The singer's gym fire disrupted her routine, prompting her to adopt a new exercise regimen focusing on weights, squats, and lunges. Spears candidly shared additional details in a since-deleted post, recalling the moment she witnessed the flames, emphasizing her gratitude that no one got hurt due to the timely activation of the alarm system.

Spears reflected on the reduced state of her gym, humorously noting that she only had two pieces of equipment and a gym with a one-sided mirror. Despite the setback, she expressed gratitude, acknowledging that the situation could have been far worse.

As Spears revisits this unusual chapter from 2020, the incident serves as a quirky yet memorable celebrity moment. The singer's lighthearted reflection on the mishap provides a glimpse into an unexpected and eventful occurrence amidst a year many wish to put behind them.