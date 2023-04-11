My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Brock Lesnar is coming off a massive win at WrestleMania over “The Nigerian Giant” Omos. The next night on Raw, Lesnar turned on his tag team partner Cody Rhodes in brutal fashion. He beat down Rhodes for nearly ten minutes and closed the show by giving him the middle fingers at the top of the stage. It was a shocking moment but a memorable way to close the show.

This past week on Raw, Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Lesnar will be on Raw next week to respond to Rhodes’ challenge, but it seems this is the match we’ll be getting. The outcome of the match is up in the air. Since the result can go either way, it makes the match more exciting and highly anticipated.

Although Brock Lesnar is tied up with Cody Rhodes at the moment, that doesn’t mean WWE isn’t looking toward the future. Since Triple H took over, and assuming he still is in charge of creative, WWE has done a better job with long-term storytelling. With Vince McMahon overseeing things, everything seemed to be done on the fly. Triple H looks towards the future and builds storylines months ahead. It makes the product better overall and is more engaging for the fans.

The rumor is that Brock Lesnar will face Gunther at some point this summer. This is a match fans have wanted to see for a long time. Since their faceoff during the Royal Rumble match, fans have been wondering when these two will finally have a match. Even back in December, WWE planned to have this match at WrestleMania. After Brock Lesnar feuds with Cody Rhodes, Twitter account @WRKDWrestling believes we’ll see Gunther vs. Lesnar very soon.

“While Gunther has publicly stated during interviews that he’d like a match with Brock Lesnar, the idea has been floated backstage to potentially have them face off sometime this summer.”

In November, WMBD’s Matt Sheehan had an interview with Gunther and asked him who his dream opponent was. The 35-year-old superstar quickly responded and said it was Brock Lesnar.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment,” Gunther said. “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

After their encounter at the Royal Rumble, Gunther realized the fans wanted this match. During an interview on the Rob Brown Show, he referred to Brock Lesnar as his “end boss.”

“So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now, because that was just the real life confirmation, if that makes sense, that people are up for this,” Gunther said. “People portrayed me as like some sort of end boss character sometimes, and if I have an end boss, I think, Brock is the one.”

While speaking with Daniel Cormier, Brock Lesnar was asked about a potential match with Gunther and why that match didn’t happen at WrestleMania. He says the match was proposed to him, but although it didn’t happen, he likes the challenge and match-up.

“It was just proposed, but I don’t know if… I make the calls around here,” Lesnar said. “It’s just one of those things that when it was proposed to me, because I like the challenge, and I like the match-up.”

There is still plenty of time between now and SummerSlam, but all signs point to this dream match happening this summer. This match shouldn’t be hard for WWE to put together. Gunther wants the match. Brock Lesnar seemingly wants the match. The fans definitely want the match.

The biggest question is whether this match will be for the Intercontinental Championship or not. Brock Lesnar has never held that title, so maybe that can play a part in the story. Gunther is one of the best Intercontinental Champions in history and can solidify himself as the greatest with a title defense over Brock Lesnar. Whether it’s for a championship or not, this match will be spectacular.

Do you want to see Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar this summer? It’s only a matter of time before these two face off again. There is no doubt that this match would be a certified banger.

