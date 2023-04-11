A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After boldly declaring that he would “address his future” on Monday after being absolutely demolished by Brock Lesnar in the main event of the RAW after WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes was finally afforded a chance to speak openly to the members of WWE Universe to discuss how his recent losing streak has affected him, and needless to say, “The American Nightmare” had a lot to say.

“So Seattle, what do you wanna talk about?” Rhodes asked. “Typically a bit of a redundant question. I usually have a singlular focus. When I first came back, I was talking about Seth Rollins. After that, I was talking about my torn pec and the rehabilitation. After that, I was talking about the Royal Rumble. And of course after that, I was talking about WrestleMania and finishing the story. After last week, it feels a bit cloudy though, so let’s unzip this dress; let’s navigate this fog together, shall we?

“At WrestleMania 39, under the brightest lights in the main event, I lost. I lost to ‘The Tribal Chief,’ to our champion, Roman Reigns. This polarizing moment in WWE history, everybody pointing fingers, casting blame, I would ask that you point the fingers directly at me, you put blame nowhere else but squarely on me. I lost dead in the center. I did not calculate, I did not adjust not just for Roman Reigns, but for the lengths that Roman Reigns would be willing to go. I lost, and I’m sorry. I heard two things after that match, one of them was from a dear friend. He told me directly, my friend Matt, he said ‘well, being in the main event, that’s a win in itself, right?’ He said ‘at this point in your career, do wins and losses even matter?’ Absolutely. What is the point in stealing the show if you don’t walk away with the prize? We’re prize fighters after all.”

“My friend Matt,” huh? Could that be Matt… Jackson of the Young Bucks? We may never know, but clearly unsatisfied with merely main eventing WrestleMania 39, Rhodes detailed the other comments he heard on WrestleMania weekend, and this one really seemed to grind his gears.

“The only people who are saying wins and losses don’t matter are Hall of Famers; men and women who have had their moment in the sun, who have finished their stories. Whether it’s the winner’s purse or in my case, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The other thing I heard might bother you as much as it bothered me. It wasn’t meant for my ears, but it certainly traveled to them. I believe Mr. Heyman said it. He said ‘if he is ever to challenge for the championship ever again, he’s got to earn it. Earn it? That basically refutes, dismisses not just my whole career, (but) my whole life. At what point, what are we talking about? Going from Dashing, to Stardust, to the main event. From the undercard to the EVP, this derelict wolf who threw himself to the wilderness and came back the leader of the whole pack. Earn it? I am it!”

Rejuvenated by being overlooked once more, Cody Rhodes then turned his attention to the future and his current goal in WWE: toppling “The Beast Incarnate.”

Cody Rhodes lays out a challenge for WWE’s biggest “Beast.”

While the crowd cheered him on, Cody Rhodes turned his words into action and demanded a new match at WWE’s next Premium Live Event.

“And now our unfinished tale has a whole new wrinkle to it: Brock Lesnar,” Rhodes said. “You wanna know what’s more embarrassing than laying there surrounded by 80,000 people with a rubber chicken a foot away from your head and not the two titles that you came to get? What’s more embarrassing is when you have to wake up the next day, chin held high even though you didn’t wanna get out of bed, come to work looking for some modicum of satisfaction, looking for a rematch, looking for retribution, and when not granted that, at least something, and you offer up your innocence, you offer up your partnership to ‘The Beast’ and he repays it in destruction. Somebody tell me why. Somebody tell me why Brock Lesnar did what he did. I heard on Smackdown that Brock Lesnar was unhappy with his spot at WrestleMania. An event that’s usually synonymous with ‘The Beast,’ the publicity, the key heart, the old school intros, they weren’t about Brock and that? That I can almost understand.

“The other thing, though, my theory I have is that Brock Lesnar is uncertain about me. Uncertain about the hype that comes with ‘The American Nightmare,’ uncertain about the change that I brought to WWE, change that would directly affect him. Why else would Brock Lesnar wait to get the drop on me? Why else would Brock Lesnar wait until my back was turned? But if you’re Brock Lesnar, and I know he’s listening, and I know someone who represents him is listening as well, why the h*ll would you ever be uncertain? When Brock Lesnar looks in the mirror, he sees a predator. He sees a former NCAA Heavyweight Champion, that’s the hardest tournament to win in folkstyle wrestling, a former UFC- a former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. He is a Hall of Famer in both worlds.

“Brock Lesnar is a predator. When he was only a rookie, he looked at The Rock and thought, ‘that’s a victim.’ He looks at all of us, we’re victims, we’re lunch to Brock Lesnar. He looked at John Cena, victim. He looked at Randy Couture, victim. He looked at The Undertaker and his lauded streak and thought, ‘victim.’ Is that what you think when you look at me, Brock Lesnar? Victim? So go ahead, I’ll be as honest as I can possibly be. If the question is posed to me, ‘are you scared of Brock Lesnar?’ Yes. Yes, I’d be crazy not to be scared of Brock Lesnar. But I still wanna fight Brock Lesnar.”

Needless to say, this declaration had fans going absolutely wild, as Lesnar’s attack on Rhodes deserved some main event retaliation. But for that to happen, Lesnar actually has to accept the challenge.

“I’m so scared of Brock Lesnar and what happened to me last week that when he blinks, I’m gonna strike. When he breathes, I’m gonna kick. When he stumbles, I’m gonna pounce. I wanna make sure to leave no stone unturned, no opportunity behind, that when Brock Lesnar looks in the mirror next time, he doesn’t see ‘predator.’ For the first time in his life, he sees ‘prey.’ For the first time in his life, he sees a victim. My victim. So it can be anywhere, anytime, any place. But I know Brock Lesnar isn’t here in Seattle. So Brock Lesnar, what do you say? Face to face, eye to eye, one on one, the first time ever, ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes versus yourself at WrestleMania Backlash? Answer the call.”

Whoa, “The Beast Incarnate” versus “The American Nightmare” at Backlash in Puerto Rico? Now that might just be a big enough main event to get fans from around the world to tune in.