The Denver Broncos ended their 2023 NFL preseason schedule with a record of 1-2. They bounced back from two close losses to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers with a 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Broncos quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci ended the win over the Rams with a combined 342 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Denver tight end Albert Okwuegbunam led the Broncos with 109 receiving yards.

The Broncos waived wide receivers Kendall Hinton, J.J. Koski and Nick Williams, according to a Sunday release. They also released defensive back Delonte Hood and tackle Isaiah Prince. Denver must make several more roster moves to bring its roster down to 53 players before Tuesday's roster cut deadline. The Broncos could cut players before the start of Week 1 or trade for players who better fit their roster after their NFL preseason schedule came to a close.

What is one last-minute trade the Broncos should make before the start of the 2023 NFL Season?

Trade for Zack Baun

The Broncos could use a player who is familiar with head coach Sean Payton and could provide extra depth at the linebacker spot and on special teams.

Baun, a former third-round pick out of Wisconsin, has played in 45 games and started in eight for the New Orleans Saints since he was first selected with the 74th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Baun will have a cap hit of $1.5 million in 2023, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac.

Baun played in 372 total snaps for the Saints during the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. The former Badgers linebacker played in various snaps on special teams, including in 67 on kick returns, 58 on kick coverage and 57 on punt returns. He played in 68 snaps on the defensive line, six in the box and nine as a slot corner in 2022.

The Broncos finished their 2022 campaign with 420 total kick return and 308 punt return yards. The figures put them at 32nd and 10th in the NFL, respectively. Denver hired Ben Kotwica to be their special teams coordinator in February. Kotwica highlighted the importance of an improved special teams unit in June.

“I think it's evident on the film, and then it's evident with what we're doing out on the field and the emphasis we're putting on it,” Kotwica said in June about the impact improved special teams can have on a team, via Denver Broncos Lead Writer Aric DiLalla. “You can change field position.

“If you're talking about 100 yards, that's points. That's what we would like to do, and it's good to emphasize it throughout the full spectrum of the team and the organization. I've been encouraged by what I've seen so far.”

Linebackers Frank Clark and Randy Gregory took the starting outside linebacker spots on Denver's 2023 unofficial depth chart. Linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto took the spots behind them. Bonitto, a former second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, played in 15 games and started in one for Denver in 2022. The Broncos signed Clark to a one-year, $5.5 million contract in June.

If Denver can continue to find ways to improve its depth at the linebacker spot, it can be one step closer to providing the solid foundation needed to jumpstart Payton's first season in Denver. The Broncos hired defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in February. They signed defensive lineman Zach Allen to a three-year, $45.75 million contract one month later.