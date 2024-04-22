The Denver Broncos appeared to be on the verge of making a key move targeted at improving their defense. Free agent veteran defensive back Levi Wallace is reportedly going to meet with Denver Monday and is expected to put ink on paper for a short deal with the AFC West division franchise, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
“The #Broncos are hosting FA CB Levi Wallace on a visit today, and sources say he’s expected to sign a 1-year deal with Denver if all goes well. The former #Bills and #Steelers starter had plenty of options, but wanted to play for DC Vance Joseph. A key add before the draft.”
Levi Wallace's journey in the NFL before looming deal with Broncos
Wallace spent the last two seasons wearing Pittsburgh Steelers colors. In 2023, he appeared in 16 games with nine starts and managed to register two interceptions, 11 passes defended, and 38 combined tackles.
Perhaps his best game in what turned out to be his final season with the Steelers was when he picked off Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo twice in a 23-18 road win in Week 3 of that campaign. He also had four passes defended in the same contest. His first season with Pittsburgh looked better, though. In 2022, Wallace, who spent three years within the Alabama Crimson Tide back in college, had four interceptions and 13 passes defended to go with 48 combined tackles across 15 games — including nine starts. Pro Football Focus gave Wallace an overall grade of 57.8 in 2023 — down from 62.8 in 2022.
Nevertheless, he appears to be a looming solid addition to the Bronco stop unit. This can be also taken as another sign that the likes of free agent defensive backs Fabian Moreau and K'Waun Williams, who played in 2023 with Denver, will not be having another run with the team in 2024.
Wallace started his journey in the pros in 2018 when he was signed by the Buffalo Bills to a deal after going unselected in that year's NFL Draft. He was initially part of the Bills' practiced squad but got promoted to the main roster in November. He ended up starting in seven games for Buffalo in his rookie season with three passes defended and 37 total tackles to his name. He played three more seasons with the Bills and during his time with the AFC East franchise, Wallace had collected six interceptions, 54 passes defended, a fumble recovery, 305 combined tackles, and seven tackles for losses across 52 games (all starts).
Wallace's immediate goal once he becomes officially a Bronco is to win a starting gig again. He was forced to sacrifice that role with the Steelers in 2023 with the promising Joey Porter Jr. getting the No. 1 CB spot. At just 28 years old and with significant turnover in Denver's secondary in the offseason, Wallace seems to have a considerable chance of achieving of assuming that role with the Broncos' defense that ranked just 27th in the NFL last season with 24.3 points allowed per game and just 23thd against the pass with 233.6 passing yards surrendered per contest.
Patrick Surtain II is still fully entrenched as a starting cornerback for the Broncos after back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns in 2022 and 2023, so if Wallace is to take over as a starter in Mile High City, it would likely be on the left side.