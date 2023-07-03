The Pittsburgh Steelers are betting on Kenny Pickett to become a franchise quarterback, and his teammate, cornerback Levi Wallace, drew comparisons to his old quarterback from the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen.

“I've seen him come in and just be hungry and just wanna learn the game,” Levi Wallace said on Good Morning Football, according to Curt Popejoy of SteelersWire. “And obviously, there's a transition period when you're a rookie, but that first week in Buffalo, I'm trying to go home and get some and get some rest, and he wants to stay and watch film and ask me questions about Buffalo's defense, cause he just wants to win so bad. He reminds me a lot of Josh [Allen], as much as he's a competitor, the way he prepares. I mean the guy, he just always wants to keep doing it, right? And if we could be out there for three hours and keep doing reps on offense, I know he would.”

It has to be comforting for Steelers fans to hear that Kenny Pickett has a work ethic that compares to Josh Allen. That does not mean that Pickett has the traits to make the freakish type of plays that Allen does with the Bills, but part of Allen's upward trajectory is due to the work he has put in over the years.

Pickett showed some promise last season. The Steelers went 7-5 with him starting, and the team went on a 7-2 stretch as well. It will be interesting to see how he fares in 2023.