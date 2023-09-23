The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Sin City to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Steelers-Raiders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-22 on Monday Night Football. Amazingly, it was their 19th regular-season home win in a row over the Browns. The Steelers struggled to get their offense going. Eventually, the defense did enough to keep them in, and they scored a touchdown to win it late. Kenny Pickett went 15 for 30 with 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Najee Harris rushed 10 times for 43 yards. Meanwhile, Najee Harris rushed 11 times for 43 yards, while George Pickens had four receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Warren added four receptions for 66 yards. Significantly, the defense did great. TJ Watt had seven solo tackles and four sacks, while Alex Highsmith had five solo tackles and one sack. The defense also had two touchdowns.

The Raiders lost 38-10 to the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, they fell into a hole early and could not recover. Jimmy Garoppolo went 16 for 24 with 185 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs rushed nine times for -2 yards but caught five passes for 51 yards. Davante Adams had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders lead the regular season series 14-11. However, the Steelers won the last matchup 13-10 last season. It will be the first visit to Las Vegas for the Steelers. Somehow, the Raiders have won the last three home games against the Steelers. Mike Tomlin is 0-5 on the road against the Raiders and 3-5 overall. The Steelers have not defeated the Raiders on the road since 1995.

Here are the Steelers-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Raiders Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-105)

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Raiders Week 3

TV: NBC, NBC Sports, Peacock, YouTube TV, YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), and Universo

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers need their offense to produce. Unfortunately, they have struggled against two prolific defenses. The Raiders do not have a prolific defense. Therefore, the excuses must end there.

Pickett has gone 46 for 76 with 454 passing yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Now, he looks to improve on that mark against a weaker defense. Harris has rushed 16 times for 74 yards. Also, Pickens has nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Warren has caught nine passes for 76 yards. Likewise, Allen Robinson II has seven receptions for 76 yards. Diontae Johnson is dealing with an injury, so Pickens and Robinson must carry the load.

The defense has remained exceptional. Ultimately, Kwon Alexander has 15 solo tackles. Watt has seven solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Damontae Kazee has nine solo tackles. Highsmith has nine solo tackles, a sack, and an interception. Therefore, look for the defense to try and build on the momentum they gained on Monday Night.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can run the ball, and Pickett is safe with the ball. Next, the defense must build off their performance from Week 1.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders know they must score points. However, it will be difficult against a defense that can make plays. This is where good quarterback play comes in. Ultimately, they need to see if Garoppolo can do that.

Garoppolo has passed for 385 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Thus, it has not been an easy start for him as he tries to get comfortable with his new team. Jacobs looks to bounce back from last week's terrible performance. So far, he has rushed 28 times for just 46 yards while also catching seven passes for 74 yards. Adams has 12 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Jakobi Meyers has nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He missed Week 2 but will likely return this week.

The defense has two good players. Significantly, Maxx Crosby has eight solo tackles and one sack. Marcus Peters has five solo tackles. Unfortunately, none of the other players on defense have managed to do much of anything. The rest of the squad must step up to relieve the pressure off Crosby and Peters.

Final Steelers-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Raiders will cover the spread if Jacobs can run the ball efficiently. Ultimately, running the ball is the only way to tire out this strong defense. The Raiders need their defense to make stops to give their offense multiple chances.

