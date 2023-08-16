If the Denver Broncos are going to resurrect Russell Wilson's impact after a miserable 2022 season, they are going to need the skill players around him to be at their best. While they do have lots of talent there, many key players are dealing with injuries. Now is the perfect time for Courtland Sutton to return to his Pro Bowl form.

Running back Javonte Williams is making progress in his recovery but still has to get back into the swing of things. A pair of key wide receivers, KJ Hamler and Tim Patrick, are both out indefinitely, each due to a different medical condition. Sutton will be one of Wilson's key targets again and should be in for a big year.

Sutton tallied 1,112 receiving yards, 72 catches and six touchdowns in 2019. He suffered a knee injury that cost him all but the first game of his 2020 season and has yet to fully bounce back. The former second-round pick has still been solid but his numbers in yards per reception and yards per game are down, as are his total targets per season, in each of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After being decent for the past few seasons, Sutton is entering the mindset of wanting to be truly great. He feels stronger and is looking to “continue having this ascending feeling,” according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I wasn't seeing the results I wanted to see…The past couple years have been [the] same results, there hasn't been drastic change in my play. I wanted to see something different,’’ Sutton said, via ESPN. “I couldn’t continue to do the same things and ultimately hope something was going to change, so changed up the routine.”

Courtland Sutton sharpened up his workouts and diet this offseason as he searches for better results. So far, his coaches and teammates sound happy with the way he has attacked this offseason.

“He’s moving well,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Sutton, via ESPN. “His body weight was just what we wanted when he reported to camp. I like how he’s been working.’’

“You can tell he put the work in,’’ fellow Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said of Sutton, via ESPN. “I think we all want to do better, but he has been out there grinding.”

Wilson should be better under Payton but is still going to need to rely on his playmakers. Sutton's hard work should make him dependable all year as the Broncos look to contend for the playoffs.