The latest Javonte Williams injury update will make Denver Broncos fans — along with head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Russell Wilson — very happy. The third-year pro hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season, but that will change in the Broncos' next preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday, Sean Payton announced the Javonte Williams injury update, saying the RB will play in his first game on Saturday since injuring his knee last season. This is huge news for the team, as Williams had an incredible rookie season and a promising start to his second campaign before suffering his devastating injury.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams will play in Saturday's preseason game vs. San Francisco, per HC Sean Payton. That's set to be Williams' first game action since he tore his ACL in October of last season. pic.twitter.com/i2WhH7O3EO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 15, 2023

Williams was a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) out of North Carolina in 2021 and made an impact right away. As a rookie, he carried the ball 203 times for 903 yards and caught 32 passes for 316 yards while scoring seven total touchdowns.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

As the team’s unquestioned starter coming out of Broncos’ training camp last season, he started with 280 all-purpose yards before the devastating injury. Without Williams in the backfield, the team went 3-12 the rest of the way, finishing last in the AFC West.

In the first Broncos’ preseason game this year, an 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Samaje Perine, Tyler Badie, and Jaleel McLaughlin split the load. Perine and Badie, the two RBs duking it out to backup Williams this year, led the way with six carries apiece. The three backs ran for 26, 24, and 20 yards, respectively.

The Broncos' first-team offense played more than a quarter and a half in the team's first game, so Willaims could see a lot of time Saturday as he gets back into the swing of things.