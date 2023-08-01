The Denver Broncos are having some bad luck at wide receiver so far in training camp. They lost Tim Patrick to a torn achilles and KJ Hamler to a heart condition, although Hamler expects to rejoin the team if treatment goes well. Still, in order to make up for their losses, the Broncos have signed wide receiver Nick Williams, reports Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla.

“Roster news: The Broncos have signed WR Nick Williams. The Colorado native spent some time with the Broncos in June and last week. Finished his college career at UNLV in 2022.”

Nick Williams is not a household name by any means, but Denver will simply do what they can after losing two wide receivers in one day. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr are still on the depth chart, but Williams now provides some much needed insurance.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Besides the wide receiver depth, the Broncos training camp has been defined so far by the controversy between Sean Payton and former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Interview comments from Payton surfaced claiming that Hackett put forth one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history, and the New York Jets came to the defense of Hackett as his new team. The storyline seems to be dying down, but it is sure to be brought up again when the two squads play against each other in the regular season.

For now, the Broncos will be focused on getting their wide receiver room ready after a slew of injuries, starting with newcomer Nick Williams.