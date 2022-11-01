Broncos replace Bradley Chubb in trade deadline deal with Jets

The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to part ways with Bradley Chubb at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, offloading him in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins. After moving on from the star EDGE rusher, the Broncos were quick to lock down a replacement. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin in a trade with the New York Jets after sending Chubb to the Dolphins.

As part of the deal, the Jets will be sending Martin and a 2023 fifth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft selection.

Martin should immediately be able to fill in and log meaningful snaps for the Broncos after the decision to move on from Chubb. Martin has featured in eight games for the Jets this season, though he didn’t start a single one. He logged 1.5 sacks, eight tackles, and four QB hits on the year.

Across 69 career games, Jacob Martin has 15 sacks and 72 tackles. He’s spent time with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets, and is now set to join the Broncos.

Martin signed a three-year, $15.5 million deal with the Jets this offseason but will not see the end of his first year with the team. The move will free up cap space for the Jets down the line. In 2022, he collected $1.035 million in base salary. That number will rise to $4.25 million in 2023 and $3.5 million in 2024.

Jacob Martin was the Seahawks’ sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, selected with the 186th overall pick out of Temple.