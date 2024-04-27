The New York Jets may have just made their most important Day 3 pick in years. After two days of replenishing the offense with high-upside prospects, New York may have just landed their quarterback of the future.
The Jets picked Florida State signal-caller Jordan Travis in the fifth round at 171st overall, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. The former Seminole tossed 20 touchdowns and just two picks last year before suffering a brutal leg injury at the end of the season. If he had stayed healthy, he most likely would've led Florida State to the College Football Playoff, as it finished 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the ACC.
Travis figures to slot in at third-string, behind Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. The 23-year-old replaces Zach Wilson, who was traded to the Denver Broncos on Monday.
This move was undoubtedly made with a long-term mindset, as Rodgers still has at least one or two years left in the league. How will Travis fit into New York's plans?
Jordan Travis is a low-risk, high-reward pick for the Jets
The Jets felt so strongly about Travis that they spent multiple picks on him. New York traded picks 185 and 190 to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick 171, where they selected the West Palm Beach, Florida native.
Travis is a 6-foot-1, 201-pound dual-threat. The 2023 ACC Player of the Year is the only player in Florida State history with more than 50 passing touchdowns and at least 12 rushing scores. He went 29-8 as a starter and finished with 66 passing touchdowns against just 20 interceptions.
While Travis sports immense athleticism, his leg injury knocked down his value dramatically, via NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
“In a career marked with challenges, Travis showed the resilience to overcome and finish his career playing his best football,” Zierlien said. “He’s undersized but has an adequate arm and can help protect himself with his legs. The footwork isn’t always great, but he can throw effectively and fairly accurately as an improviser.”
Travis may not yet have NFL-level passing mechanics, but he'll have plenty of time to develop those over the next couple of years.
“Travis doesn’t usually beat defenses with pre-snap planning or eye work and can be a step slow to get through progressions and throw with anticipation,” Zierlein continued. “He displays good leadership and desires to take care of the football. Travis’ traits don’t stand out, but his mobility and continued growth as a passer could give him a shot to compete for a spot as a QB2/3 if evaluations of his leg injury check out.”
There's no better person to learn the mental side of the game from than Rodgers. The future Hall-of-Famer is one of the best at diagnosing coverages and making reads, and Travis will be able to soak in tons of knowledge just from being around him. Additionally, watching Rodgers' mechanics up close should be educational as well.
Unlike Wilson, Travis won't be coming into New York with any pressure on him. This should help keep his mind at ease and focus on finishing his rehab. Then, he'll be able to regain his vaunted mobility while also maturing as a pocket passer.