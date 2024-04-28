Junkfish announced that their well-awaited rogue-like adventure game Bootleg Steamer is now available on PC. So get ready to channel your inner smuggling tendencies. Read more to learn about the Bootleg Steamer release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.
Bootleg Steamer Release Date: April 25, 2024
Bootleg Steamer’s release date is April 25, 2024, therefore it is now available on PC via Steam. The game was developed and published by Junkfish.
Junkfish is a game development studio based in Dundee, Scotland. They are known for creating innovative and engaging video games. One of their notable creations is “Monstrum,” a survival horror game that has garnered positive reviews for its intense gameplay and immersive atmosphere. Overall, Junkfish is recognized for its talent in crafting compelling gaming experiences that captivate players worldwide.
Bootleg Steamer Story
The story unfolds in the time of prohibition when alcohol was illegal. Players become daring entrepreneurs, ready to take risks and make a fortune in the booming black market for booze. But it’s not all smooth sailing; danger lurks in every corner, from law enforcement to the ruthless mafia.
To succeed in Bootleg Steamer, players must be clever and strategic. They start by choosing a captain for their ship and gathering a skilled crew. Each captain brings unique skills to the table, so choosing wisely is key. Once the crew is assembled, it’s time to hit the open waters and explore over 50 different maps across America.
Bootleg Steamer Gameplay
One of the game’s main challenges is managing resources effectively. Players must buy alcohol from secret suppliers at low prices and then sell it to thirsty customers at higher rates. Each city and town has its demands, so players must plan their routes carefully to maximize profits.
As players progress, they can upgrade their ships for better performance and develop cunning strategies to outwit both the Coast Guard and the Mafia. The game encourages players to be proactive and make use of their surroundings to stay ahead of the game.
One of the most exciting features of Bootleg Steamer is the interaction with the Mafia. Players can strike deals, ask for favors, and even engage in high-stakes negotiations. But they must tread carefully, as crossing the Mafia can lead to dire consequences. It’s a game of risk and reward, where every decision matters.
Bootleg Steamer also emphasizes building connections with customers and supporting cities. By doing so, players can turn prohibition to their advantage and build a thriving bootlegging empire. It’s not just about making money; it’s about building a legacy in the underground world of smuggling.
Overall, Bootleg Steamer offers players a chance to step into the shoes of a 1920s bootlegger and experience the thrill of the prohibition era. With its simple yet engaging gameplay, active storytelling, and strategic challenges, it’s a game that will keep players hooked for hours on end.
For the latest gaming news and updates about Bootleg Steamer, head over to ClutchPoints Gaming. Don’t forget to subscribe to our gaming newsletter to stay informed about the most recent developments and exciting releases!