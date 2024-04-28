NEOWIZ, a game developer, has achieved another significant milestone with their action role-playing game (RPG) Lies of P. The game has recently won three People’s Voice Awards at the 28th annual Webby Awards. This recognition highlights the game's excellence in ‘Best Art Direction,' ‘Best Music/Sound Design,' and ‘Games, Action & Adventure' categories. The Lies of P team immediately expressed their gratitude to fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).
#LiesofP won 3 People's Voice Awards @TheWebbyAwards!!🎉
We would like to thank everyone who voted for Lies of P.
This would have never been possible without your support.
🎨Best Art Direction
🎵Best Music/Sound Design
🎮Action & Adventurehttps://t.co/6a4hqgWSjg#WebbyAwards pic.twitter.com/8CMclatQm1
— Lies of P (@Liesofp) April 24, 2024
Lies of P was developed by NEOWIZ in collaboration with their in-house team ROUND8 Studios. After selling one million units in less than one month after its release date, it's evident that the game would be popular. The game has amassed a player base exceeding 7 million just after its release last September 2023.
One of the game's standout features is its meticulous attention to detail in depicting the Belle Époque-era. The game earned the ‘Best Art Direction' for the same reason. This award emphasizes the game's visually stunning environment and character designs. Additionally, Lies of P boasts its immersive music and sound design. The game's captivating soundtrack has been honored with the ‘Best Music/Sound Design‘ award, contributing significantly to player engagement and enjoyment.
Moreover, Lies of P's engaging gameplay, characterized by its intricate combat system, has secured the ‘Games, Action & Adventure' award. This recognition underscores the game's ability to deliver thrilling and memorable gaming moments.
Seung-Cheol Kim, co-CEO of NEOWIZ, expressed gratitude towards the gaming community for their support in achieving these recognitions. He also hinted at upcoming downloadable content (DLC), sparking excitement among fans about what lies ahead in the game's journey.
What is the Webby Awards
The Webby Awards are annual awards presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) to honor excellence on the Internet. The awards cover a wide range of categories, including websites, online advertising, video, mobile sites and apps, social media, podcasts, and more. In addition to this, the Webby Awards focus on recognizing technical achievement, creativity, and innovation in digital content and experiences. Winners are selected through a combination of online voting by the public and judging by a panel of experts.
The awards are often seen as prestigious in the digital industry, and winning a Webby can be a significant recognition for individuals, organizations, and companies involved in creating exceptional online content and experiences.
Lies of P Previous Awards and Nominations
Lies of P has earned notable awards and nominations, including:
- Apple's App Store award for Mac Game of the Year
- IGN award for Best Soulslike of 2023
- The Game Award nominee for Best Role Playing Game
- The Game Award nominee for Best Art Direction
- The Steam Awards nominee for Best Game You Suck At
In Korea, the game stood out at the 2023 Korea Game Awards, receiving:
- Grand Award
- Most Popular Game Award
- Best Developer Award
- Technical Innovation in Production/Scenario, Sound, and Graphics
Lies of P Gameplay
In Lies of P, players take on the role of Pinocchio and fight in the city of Krat using swords and axes against biomechanical enemies. Pinocchio's Legion Arm, a mechanical part, can have gadgets and be used cleverly in fights.
There's a gauge called “Fable Arts” that rewards good play with strong abilities. Also, players can make and change weapons, getting special ones after beating bosses. The choices players make affect the story, leading to different endings in this challenging, Souls-like game.
NEOWIZ's Lies of P undeniably cemented its position as a standout RPG, garnering prestigious awards and widespread acclaim for its exceptional art direction, captivating music/sound design, and thrilling gameplay. With a rapidly growing player base and promising future updates, Lies of P continues to capture attention as a game of significance in the gaming landscape.
The devs' dedication to delivering exceptional storytelling and engaging gameplay experiences has surely resonated with gamers globally. Surely enough, the studio's commitment to crafting immersive worlds, along with compelling gameplay mechanics, has distinguished Lies of P as a must-play title in the gaming industry.
Furthermore, as NEOWIZ remains committed to expanding the Lies of P universe with exciting DLC content, players can eagerly anticipate embarking on new adventures and delving deeper into the game's rich narrative.
For more Lies of P news and updates, check out ClutchPoints Gaming and subscribe to our newsletter.