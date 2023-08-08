The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back from their awful 2022 campaign, but so far during training camp, they have suffered quite a few injuries that could make that goal tough for them. The injuries continued to pile up on Tuesday afternoon, with star right tackle Mike McGlinchey being forced out of practice early, which will surely catch Russell Wilson's attention.

Denver handed McGlinchey a massive five-year, $87.5 million deal in free agency this offseason to come in and be their right tackle of the future, but he hasn't been on the field much so far. McGlinchey missed a few practices early in training camp for personal reasons, and now appears to have suffered an injury that could hold him out for more time.

#broncos RT Mike McGlinchey got rolled up on during 9-7 period. He walked off the field with a trainer. Here’s more on his injury and others here in Denver. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hqwhSxToVY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 8, 2023

The good news is that McGlinchey was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he would ideally not have to miss any more time as he attempts to acclimate himself to the Broncos offense. A big reason for Denver's struggles last season was their poor offensive line play, and if they are going to improve this season, McGlinchey is going to have to play a big role in their success.

The hope for the Broncos is that McGlinchey won't be forced to miss an extended period of time with this injury, because they are going to need him if they want to turn things around on offense. Denver will be holding their collective breath as they wait for any updates on McGlinchey's health, as any potential absence could have a big ripple effect on the Broncos offensive line.