The Denver Broncos are preparing for a massive season in their first year under head coach Sean Payton. Unfortunately for the Broncos, they are getting some rough news out of training camp on Monday in regards to one of their stars in the defensive backfield, Justin Simmons, reports the NFL Network's James Palmer.

“#Broncos HC Sean Payton says the starters who play in Friday's preseason opener will likely play somewhere between 15-18 snaps. Also S Justin Simmons is dealing with a groin injury. Simmons has been fantastic in camp this year.”

A groin injury for Justin Simmons is definitely something that the Broncos would have wanted to avoid as they prepare for their first preseason game. It is unlikely that Simmons will be out there for the first contest with him on track to be such an important player during the regular season.

Although Broncos fans will probably not get a look at Simmons to start the preseason, they will get to see Russell Wilson and how this offense looks so far in the new Sean Payton system. Wilson and the offense need to bounce back this year after an abysmal first season with Wilson at quarterback. If Wilson does not have a better year in Denver, some serious changes could be coming for the Broncos.

Stay tuned into any further updates regarding Justin Simmons and his injury status for the Broncos. Everyone interested in the Denver organization will hope that it is nothing serious and that he will be ready for the regular season.