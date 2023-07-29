The Denver Broncos are looking to turn the page after their ugly 2022 campaign, and a lot of players are going to have to step up for them in order for a bounce back season to take place. One guy who will play a big role in Denver's success is offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million deal with Denver in free agency this offseason.

McGlinchey's addition to the Broncos offensive line will help keep quarterback Russell Wilson standing upright in the pocket, but for the past two practices, the star lineman has been nowhere to be found. McGlinchey's absences have been attributed to personal reasons, and based on an emotional message he posted on his Instagram, it seems like he is mourning the loss of a close friend.

Don’t see Mike McGlinchey out here. He’s missed the past two days for a personal matter. He posted this on IG. Praying for McGlinchey and families involved. #Denver7 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/DCA5zZhFGV — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 29, 2023

Given the circumstances, it makes sense that Mike McGlinchey hasn't been practicing with the Broncos as of late. Learning a new offensive system is obviously important, but some things are bigger than football, and this is one of them. McGlinchey will surely have all the time he needs to recover from what he is dealing with before finding his way back to the field for Denver.

When he does return to the field, McGlinchey will work on continuing to assert himself as the Broncos new right tackle of the future after signing his massive deal with them this offseason. McGlinchey is certainly going to be crucial to helping Denver's offense get back on track after a rough 2022 campaign, but first, and more importantly, he is going to take care of matters off the field.