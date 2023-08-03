Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith has torn his ACL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. It is unclear how long Griffith's recovery is, but he will likely be out for the entire 2023 season.

This is the second big injury to happen for Denver this week. Wide receiver Tim Patrick, who missed all of last season with an ACL tear, suffered a torn Achilles Monday.

Griffith is a former undrafted pick who earned a big role with the Broncos when he was traded to the team in 2021. He had 13 appearances, including four starts, in 2021, finishing with 46 tackles including four for a loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Griffith was a starter for the Broncos in 2022. He had 46 tackles, three quarterback hits and an interception through nine games before he suffered a broken bone in his foot.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, his fight for playing time will be delayed. It could be a turning point in his career trajectory.

Denver is looking to improve this season after a very underwhelming 2022 season. It hired former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton this offseason, which it hopes will jump-start an offense that surprisingly finished last in the NFL in points per game (16.9).

The Broncos are in a difficult division with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers — who made the Wild Card round in 2022 — and Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos have not finished at least second in the division since 2019.

Denver has finished last in the AFC West in each of the last four seasons.