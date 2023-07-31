The injuries are mounting at NFL training camps across the league. Now, the Denver Broncos suffered one, with wide receiver Tim Patrick being carted off the field early after suffering an injury, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

‘Potential big injury in Denver. Second play of 7/7 #broncos WR Tim Patrick went down with a non contact injury coming off the line. He threw his helmet immediately. Looks like they were looking at his lower left leg. He is now being carted off.'

This is a massive concern for the Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton, who himself made plenty of headlines recently for other matters. BUt, this Patrick injury news is definitely not what anybody wanted to hear.

After playing in all 16 games in the 2021 season and recording a career-high in catches (53), he missed the entire 2022 season after suffering an ACL tear during training camp. Now, almost exactly one year later, Patrick was seen carted off the field and was visibly upset with the way things turned out.

Patrick has been on the Broncos since coming into the NFL after a stellar career at Utah, and he was expected to play a bigger role in the Broncos' offense as he was recovering from his ACL injury.

It remains to be seen the severity of the injury, but it's never a good sign when a player suffers a non-contact injury and then has to be carted off the field. After practice, Payton gave an update on the injury, although they are waiting for final tests.

It’s feared to be an Achilles injury for #broncos WR Tim Patrick per Sean Payton — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 31, 2023

This could be a crushing blow for Denver's offense.