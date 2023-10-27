It's been a bit of a turbulent season for Denver Broncos' safety Kareem Jackson who is currently serving a two-game suspension for an illegal hit in Week 7.

Jackson has been issued multiple unnecessary roughness penalties this season for big hits he's laid on opposing players. It didn't take long for fans to take to social media and call out Jackson for his hits, and label him as a dirty player. While Jackson has received an onslaught of vicious messages, his teammate Justin Simmons has quickly come to Jackson's defense.

“Even referring to the letter that was sent to Kareem that, in so many words, called him a dirty player, that bothers me as a teammate,” Simmons told reporters, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. “I would not be half the player I am if it wasn't for Kareem, if it wasn't for the knowledge he has bestowed upon me, both on and off the field.”

Simmons further tried to defend Jackson's character.

“The whole ‘dirty player' analogy we're kind of trying to stick to his name and his reputation is, excuse my language, absolute bulls**t.”

On Sunday, the Broncos safety was ejected following a hit on Packers' tight end Luke Musgrave. The league subsequently issued Kareem Jackson a 4-game suspension, which he was able to appeal down to 2 games.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton says Jackson will work on reducing the unnecessary roughness penalties.

“I just know where he's at as a player. We'll keep working on that. I know he'll keep working on it,” Payton said. “He's someone that's smart and really wants to do the right thing. It's one of the toughest parts of our game for the officials, for the players, for all of us involved of getting that to where it's clear and easy. Sometimes, it's just not.”