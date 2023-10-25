The 2023 season has been nothing short of disappointing to this point for the Denver Broncos. Year one of the Sean Payton era was supposed to bring a new vibe of winning and culture. Instead, the Broncos are exactly where they were at this point of the 2022 season and are facing some interesting decisions before next week's NFL trade deadline.

The Broncos are trending toward a full rebuild, which could spell the end of several player's tenures in Denver. The Broncos could be one of the most active teams on the market as they search for draft capital over the next couple of years. Denver has just five picks in next year's draft.

Trading Russell Wilson probably isn’t in the cards, but there are plenty of other options for the Broncos to sell off before the Oct. 31 deadline. Here are some players Denver could move on from in the next six days.

Jerry Jeudy

It seems like trade speculation has surrounded Jerry Jeudy for a number of seasons now. This time it feels as real as ever and he might be the likeliest player the Broncos trade. There are reports that several teams have already inquired about the former first-round pick.

Jeudy has been second-fiddle to Courtland Sutton this season and has yet to find the endzone. He's stayed healthy though and has another year on his rookie deal which could entice more teams to give Denver a call about Jeudy. That could also net the Broncos a little more in a trade.

Jeudy is a player who can plug into any offense and make an impact from the start. He will probably be on another team next week. To note, Denver is also rumored to be willing to listen to offers on Sutton, according to Albert Breer.

Justin Simmons

One of the most consistent safeties in the league, Justin Simmons is again proving his worth in the Broncos secondary this season. He has an interception and 28 tackles in five games.

Simmons would be a welcome addition to any defensive backfield and should get the Broncos something better than what the Tennessee Titans got for Kevin Byard (two late-round picks, Terrell Edmunds). Simmons has started every game he's played since 2017 and has 17 interceptions since the start of the 2020 season.

Garrett Bolles

Bolles has been the Broncos starting left tackle since the day they selected him with the 20th pick in the 2017 draft. The 32-year-old is owed $20 million next season, a hefty cap hit for a team that's looking to free some space for a rebuild, though the offensive line is one place to stay invested in no matter what.

Bolles will probably stay put unless Denver is really wowed by an offer. A team could get desperate after an injury this week and overpay for a piece at a premium position.

The Broncos want to minimize risk in the coming years so every deal is crucial. Getting draft capital is one thing, but making sure they're the right picks is another. Denver could be very busy early next week.