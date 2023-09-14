The Denver Broncos' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 included a controversial penalty involving Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. During the first quarter of the contest, Garoppolo scrambled up the middle to avoid the rush with Broncos' defensive end Frank Clark in pursuit.

Clark dragged the Raiders QB down from behind just as Simmons, who seemed to barely graze past Garoppolo as Clark absorbed the impact, came crashing in. Simmons, who was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Garoppolo, spoke to reporters about the play on Wednesday and said it was “great acting” on the part of the Raiders QB, per The Associated Press.

“I did see that, somebody sent me (the clip), a close friend of mine. I guess great acting on Jimmy’s end. But if I get a fine … I think anyone who watches that clip can tell there was no force with the helmet. I hit his shoulder pad with my elbow and I think the rest of what I was aiming for, I ended up hitting either his back or Frank.”

Simmons said that he felt it was clear there was “no force with the helmet” and that he ended up hitting Garoppolo's shoulder pad with his elbow, with his impact driving him into Clark.

It certainly appeared to be that way in video replays of the play, but some, like Raiders legend Charles Woodson, aren't convinced.

In defense of Garoppolo, Woodson responded to a Broncos radio host who made the same accusation that Simmons did of Garoppolo.

It's clear the Broncos and Raiders will agree to disagree on this play.